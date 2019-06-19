Blind couple cry to Paa Kwesi Nduom, Akufo-Addo over unpaid

A blind teacher, Joseph Dwumoh Ababio and his family are appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help retrieve his investment from Gold Coast Fund Management.

Mr Dwumoh who has been investing with the company for ten years now says he has been trying to get his money from GCFM since November 2018 but has been unsuccessful.

He says his friend introduced him to Gold Coast Fund Management in 2009 and he has been saving majority of his salary there since then.

According to him, he first went to the GCFM office in November 2018 to get some money for his child who was then preparing to write the WASSCE but was told the company no longer pays dividends quarterly.

“…We told them to give us our money if that’s the case but they told us Paa Kwesi is yet to issue a new policy for payment… sometimes I rent a car to go there only to meet the office locked…” he narrated

Joseph Dwumoh Ababio who has over GH¢105,800 with GCFM worries his child will not receive his WASSCE result as he owes a lot of money in school.

His wife, Adwoa Owusuwaa who is also blind was expected to continue her education this year but can’t do that now because there is no money to foot the bills.

With tears in his eyes, Mr Dwumoh appealed to President Akufo-Addo to help him retrieve his locked-up funds as he has no other hope.

The couple also appealed to Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom to take the necessary action to ensure they receive their investment

Source: www.ghanaweb.com