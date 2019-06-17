Bishop Herman College to hold 67th Speech Day on June 29

Bishop Herman College, one of the top Senior High schools in the country, has slated the 29th of June this year to hold is 67th Speech and Prize Giving day and Homecoming for Old Boys.

The event to be held at the College’s campus in Kpando in the Volta Region, will be used to celebrate performing students and dedicated staff.

This year’s event is unique, as it will serve as Homecoming for Old Boys and the launch of the annual BHOBU Games.

A number of activities have been lined up, beginning from Friday June 28, with a career guidance and counselling session for the students. It will be followed by an interaction between Old Boys and staff over cocktail and crowned with Borborbor night with the best performers from Kpando, the origin of Borborbor.

The Speech and Prize Giving Day durbar will be held on Saturday 29th at the College’s assembly hall. It will be followed in the afternoon by the launch and balloting for the annual BHOBU Games, which will also feature a football match between the Old Boys and Staff of the College. The OldBoys will later that night join the students for a ‘Record Dance’. The entire event will be rounded up with a thanksgiving Mass to be celebrated by Old Boys who are now priests, with the role of altar boys also being played by OldBoys.

This year’s Speech Day event is being sponsored by the 1991/93 and the SSS 93 year groups.

Chairman of the Interim National Executive Committee, Dr. Michael Osae, encouraged Old Boys to turn out in their numbers to make the Speech Day and Homecoming a great success. He said the event will also be used to initiate a number of key projects on the campus.