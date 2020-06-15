Binduri: NPP PC Drills Over 30 Boreholes.

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri.

New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary candidate for the Binduri Constituency of the Upper East region, has commenced the drilling of over 30 boreholes in parts of the Constituency.

The gesture, forms part of Mr Abdulai Abanga’s agenda to ease the yearly ritual of perennial water shortage in the Constituency.

The one-time Bawku Municipal Assembly’s Chief Executive Officer is thus fulfilling a campaign promise he made to residents of the beneficiary communities during a recent community tour.

At Zawse, NPP Electoral area polling station executives, as well as community folks present to witness the first drilling at Asemdaboog a suburb of Zawse, appealed to opinion leaders, party functionaries, as well as voters alike to give Mr Abdulai Abanga the opportunity to represent the Constituency in the next parliament come 2021.

Leaders of the Asemdaboog and Widan-Natinga communities, thanked the 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for the good gesture.

They expressed great joy over the quick response by the Parliamentary candidate.

The jubilant folks added that, they have never seen such rapid developmental response in their live time, after appealing to him for portable water barely a month ago thus, describing Mr Abanga’s response as unprecedented

“We are grateful to you, Hon. Abdulai Abanga and the NPP,” a community spokesperson addressed the entourage.

Some community members noted that similar request made in the past to their sitting MP, yielded no results, “We are disappointed in our MP, Dr. Robert Kuganab-lem. We made several appeal to him to get us a borehole but he ignored us. We are patiently waiting to boot him out come 7th December”

All communities bailed to benefit the season politician’s package are said to be anxious as they joyfully await.

Mr Abanga is battling the contest out against his arch rival, Mr kuganaab-Lem of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after losing the 2016 Parliamentary polls.