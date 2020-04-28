Binduri: NPP PC Cuts Sod For One Million Dollar Per Constituency Projects.

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri

The New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Binduri Constituency of the Upper East Region, Abdulai Abanga, has cut sod for the commencement of projects in the Binduri Central, Atuba, Narango, Manga, Zaago, and Alhaji 44 under the government’s flagship,1 million dollar per Constituency programme.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony to commencement of the projects, Mr Abanga stated that the implementation of the projects were in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo’s vision for economic and social transformation in the Binduri Constituency.

He also added that the projects would also prove to skeptics that the President meant well for the citizens of Binduri.

A bridge linking-up Binduri Central to Zaago and other adjoining communities, leading to Bazua, which has been in a very deportable state, will also be constructed under same facility.

Under the initiative, the people of Binduri Central and Atuba are to benefit from two separate 6-unit classroom blocks to be constructed at St. Peter’s primary school and Atuba primary school.

Two CHPS compounds, would also be constructed at Narango and Manga communities respectively.

Communities such as Binduri and Alhaji 44, will benefit a 10 unit market stores structures as well

Mr Abanga, added that 20 boreholes would be drilled in the Constituency, aimed at improving the provision of quality water and sanitation in the area. Communities such as Bazua, Zawse, Sakpare, Aniise, Nafkologa among others in the constituency would benefit from the project.

Ayinga Yakubu Abagre, District Chief Executive for Binduri stated that all the projects are expected to be completed within 6 months and thus tasked the contractors to give out their best so as to ensure value for money.

Robert Alagskomah, Zonal Coordinator for Northern Development Authority, tasked the construction firms to commence as scheduled. He urge the construction firms to engage the services of the youth within the communities for skilled labour.

Speaking on behalf of the Binduri Chief, Mr Akolbilla Yakubu, lamented the ordeal residents have to go through when commuting through the Bummbugu river during rainy season.

He expressed his gratitude to the government for the projects Binduri is benefiting from the flagship programme.

It will be recalled that the New Patriotic Party, in the run up to the 2016 general elections, promised each constituency, one million dollar yearly.