Beware of robbers – Police caution mobile money operators

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has cautioned Mobile Money merchants and business owners to be wary of a gang of criminals targeting their businesses within the Kumasi metropolis.

This comes after some unknown men launched series of attacks on mobile money merchants in the country.

The most recent one resulted in the killing of a 31-year old operator at Kronom-Kyeraasi in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Director, ASP Juliana Obeng, told the media that the Service is making frantic efforts to arrest the gang.

“It was necessary that we caution the general public to be alert and cautious of their area of operation to make sure that monies that are collected at a certain period will be taken to the bank before close of day instead of waiting for close of day before they take their monies to the bank, and then again they should alert the police of unsuspecting characters seen or found around. Honestly, we are not just talking about mobile money merchants but we also went ahead to alert shop owners and business people as well,” she added.

Vendors appeal for protection

Current figures show that mobile money agents increased from 136,000 in 2016 to 194,000 in 2017.

They have subsequently appealed for security following attacks on some agents.

‘We can’t protect every Mobile Money joint’

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, had earlier stated that it was impossible for his outfit to provide adequate security for every mobile money business in the capital Accra, due to what he described as the alarming rise in the number of operators.

According to him, it will be difficult for the Police Service, with its limited numbers to man all the mobile money points.

“They spring out at any corner and these armed robbers are just making meat out of them so it is a worry for the Police Service… We have scheduled a meeting with the telecom if we can discuss how best we can at least make sure anybody who is going to set up this money business will have a secure environment. Some of these are even operating on bicycles and these are easy prey for armed robbers,” he added.

