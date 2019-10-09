Betrayal, Threats And Traitors Of The Nation-State And Schemes To Sabotage The Republic

asserts Comrade Shmuel Ja’Mba Abm

Ethically and morally, the agenda setting by white supremacists and by some powerful leading nations in their nefarious operations in Africa, is a sad reality. But the truth, is, that some stupid and wicked traditional and political leaders, invited this on the continent out of their greedy desperation and frustration.

White people [Europeans] have lived off on the sweat of Africans and African resources. Just like how the lion survives by eating other animals, the only way Africans could take back their dignity and pride is by making sure to attack first. All predators fear to become preys. In that equilibrium is found the balance for bargaining, negotiations and talk.

Americans [the US government] always takes the war to the enemy. In that way, win or lose, mainland USA is left intact from the ravages of war. This type of offensive destroys and weakens the enemy, even if the US military is defeated. Summarily, the territories of US military operations are often devastated after all offensives. That makes a perfect defence – to render your opponents weak in strength to attack or in combat with an attacking force.

That philosophy guided and informal the economic and political strategy advanced by Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah. In his philosophy, Africa must prioritise it’s economic emancipation by taking the commanding heights of its economic, political and social life. This emphasis is taken from his declaration, that the Independence of Ghana was meaningless; unless it is linked to the total liberation of all African states. He adds by saying, the blackman is capable of managing his own affairs. He also insists, that Africans are better off living with danger in independence to tranquillity in servitude. But his own contemporaries like JB Danquah, Obetsebi Lamptey, RR Amponsah, Sir Nana Ofori Attah I, etc fought him incessantly and ferociously till his final ouster on February 24, 1966. Col EK Kotoka, Major AA Afrifa, John Willie Kofi Harley, Major Quarshie, Anthony K Deku, etc, the masterminds in the ouster of the CPP government of President Kwame Nkrumah, and the subsequent PP government of Dr KA Busia would have been celebrated and taken their rightful place as national heroes, had they performed extraordinarily against the achievements of Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.

Sadly, the entire period from February 24, 1966 to January 13, 1972, was a wasted period and filled with idiots and a bunch of a corrupt and greedy individuals with clannish thinking culture, facilitated by feudal and nepotic political alliances and undertones. For instance, Major AA Afrifa decided to handover Ghana’s only and first nuclear reactor gifted the people of Ghana by the government and people of the German Democratic Republic at the peak of the cold war in the 60s, to the US government.

This angered and infuriated the USSR government at the time. The nuclear reactor gifted the government and people of Ghana was a Soviet technology. And the US government was eager to access the equipment to study and understand the advancement of the Russians in the arms race. To the Russians, Ghanaians had betrayed them to their arch rivals, the US government.

That explains why the UP Busia-Danquah Tradition has no moral responsibility and the political clout to engage Ghanaians in the dialogue of dumsor, because they led the unwitting campaign to curtail a nuclear programme initiated by the CPP government of President Kwame Nkrumah to supply affordable, efficient and reliable supply electric power to complement the Akosombo Hydro Electric Dam for a rapid and stable industrilisaion of Ghana.

Today, Iran is locked in horns with western governments of NATO, over its nuclear reactor ambitions; something Ghana acquired at no cost, nearly 60 years ago. Tell, would you consider such idiots who handed over such a strategic national assets to spite merely their political opponents and gain frivolous favours and handouts from their newly gained friends, who were once slave owners with deep resentment and reticence over the abolition of slave trade, as normal human beings?

These and much more of such traits of mentality and thought processes, feeds and fuels white supremacists with ammunition to penetrate the front of African governments and people. Besides, most African governments are cruel to their people, and oftentimes have no coherent and sustainable programmes to lift their people from ignorance, poverty and squalor to appreciable levels of increased _per capita income._

Take, for instance, the insensitive government of President Akufo Addo. President Akufo Addo has failed in clarity of his government’s policies to develop Ghana, having borrowed so much for consumption, and prioritising personal comfort over national development. Clearly, the last batch of ordinary Ghanaians have joined the rest of leading observers who have detected the sham in the unbridled roll out of free SHS and such policies in other sectors of the economy. The NPP condemned every policy of the NDC government under President John Dramani Mahama, who invested massively in infrastructural development. The differences in multiplier effect of both governments has exposed the chicanery and bigotry of the Bawumia-Akufo Addo administration.

Once white supremacists identify such gapping differences and vile campaign against each other, Ghana and such vulnerable African nation-states, become their target of attack. In a situation of accepting the country as a society guided by unity in diversity, it becomes easy to harness human capital and endowed resources in their required mix to use available finite resources in their right proportions to meet the infinite wants of Ghanaians. But for now, the vile campaign of the NPP government of President Akufo Addo, has shown that it lacks capacity and commitment to harness latent and potential resources of the country to prosperity.

Aluta continua! ! !