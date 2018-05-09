Beko Gives up Its Sleeve Branding to Encourage Children Worldwide to Eat Like a Pro

On May 6, during El Clásico (FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid)– the most watched domestic club match in the world – FC Barcelona premium partner and leading home appliances brand, Beko, gave up its logo on the players’ shirts, trading it for a very worthwhile and important cause. Instead of the brand logo, the sleeves worn by the likes of Pique, Messi, Suarez, TerStegen and Rakitic have been traded in and read #EatLikeAPro, encouraging supporters from around the world to post about their own healthy eating habits which will in turn help Beko raise €1,000,000 for UNICEF.

#EatLikeAPro is Beko’s global initiative with FC Barcelona and Club’s foundation Barça Foundation that is raising awareness about childhood obesity. By 2025, if current trends continue, there will be 70 million children suffering from obesity. Beko’s goal is to contribute to reduce this number through its #EatLikeAPro campaign and by supporting UNICEF, the world’s leading organisation working for children globally.

Not only are these much-loved football players showing their support for the campaign, but Beko is encouraging people from around the world to show support by posting about their healthy eating habits on social channels. For every post, Beko donates €1 for UNICEF with a goal to raise €1,000,000, in turn helping improve the diets, growth and development of 600,000 children in Latin America. The initiative has proved a global success to date, with over €500,000 raised for UNICEF so far from social media posts using #EatLikeAPro.

The FCB team unveiled their new kits, proudly wearing their sleeves dedicated to the initiative. As a high profile and loved team, the FCB players are the perfect ambassadors for the campaign, encouraging children who look up to them to eat healthier.

Now fans have the chance to win a limited edition El Clásico 17/18 jersey (with Eat Like A Pro on the sleeve), signed by FC Barcelona players. Every post shared across Twitter and Instagram between 7th and 25th May using #EatLikeAPro will automatically be entered in to the draw to win the jersey, which won’t be sold anywhere, with one lucky winner selected at random after the closing date. Fans only have to retweet or post #EatLikeAPro on Twitter or Instagram to have a chance to win.

UNICEF provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and families around the world. The donations raised by Beko will provide families and primary schools with information, tools and support to improve the diets, growth and development of 600,000 children in Latin America.

