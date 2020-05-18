Before Covid 19 Strike Malata Market

By Ebenezer Agroyesum

Student, Ghana institute of Journalism.

On December 31, 2019, the first corona virus popularly known as COVID 19 cases was reported in Wuhan, a city in Eastern China with a population of over 11 million.

The disease that was limited to the Chinese has now become a worldwide pandemic. There are currently 4,281,745 confirmed cases and 288,024 deaths from the corona virus COVID 19 outbreak as of May 12, 2020.

In Ghana, the first two cases of corona virus were reported when two people returned from Norway and Turkey on March 12, 2020. From there the numbers have been increasing drastically.

As at may, 11, Ghana’s COVID 19 cases have increase from 4,700 to 5,127. Out of the 5,127 confirmed cases, 494 are recovered, 4,606 responding well to treatment, 5 in critical condition and 22 dead, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Despite all these cases, some section of the Ghanaian populace still believes that corona virus is an illusion. Therefore they are not observing the safety guidelines given by the Ghana heath service.

A visit to the Malam Atta market popularly known as ‘Malata market’ last Saturday which is their main market day, revealed a clustering of people, who were not wearing nose mask, as well as observing social distancing.

After confronting some of the market women, some have the perception that the corona virus pandemic is not real. They claim they haven’t seen anyone being infected with their own eyes.

In my opinion, I believe the market women in the Malata market have not received enough education on the COVID 19 pandemic, though much has been said about it in the media.

Looking at the nature of social interaction in the market, I call on authorities in the area, to educate the market women on this killer virus. Various measures should be also put in place to ensure social distance to prevent the spread of COVID 19.