Bedbugs More Dangerous Than Covid 19-Zoomlion General Manager 

By Patrick Biddah

The Zoomlion General Manager for the Bono Region ,Mrs. Esther Abayaate Asadoo, has described as dangerous the outbreak of bedbugs in the second cycle schools in view of the health risk and the fact that it affects academic work and the peace of mind of students.

She said, the insect has been overlooked all these years although it has proven to be dangerous to the lives of students on the campuses of second cycle schools.

According to her ,the outbreak of the corona virus has woken almost every institution up which has necessitated the need for fumigation and disinfection but in reality bedbugs are equally dangerous.

Mrs. Abaayeta, made the assertion yesterday when she spoke to Journalists after the disinfection and fumigation of the Don Bosco Vocational and Technical Institute at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region in the ongoing exercise in the region.

Making a point to buttress the dangerous nature of the bedbugs , she said there were blood stains on the walls of some of the dormitories of the schools they visited which for her shows how the insect has been feeding on the blood of the students exposing them to anemia.

In order to reduce this threatening danger to the lives of students and authorities of second cycle schools, however, she called on government to consider disinfecting and fumigating the schools at least twice a year.

Mrs Abaayeta, who has jurisdiction over all other regions stressed that 147 schools in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, are to be disinfected by sprayers of Zoomlion Ghana Limited in an exercise which is being organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Education through the Ghana Education Service.

On his part, the Principal of the Don Bosco Vocational and Technical School, Rev. Brother Patrick Sokuu ,expressed gratitude to the government for the exercise with respect to the fumigation.

Before the nationwide disinfection and fumigation exercise, the headmaster indicated that the intervention by the school to deal with the bedbugs was the replacement of all the wooden beds with metallic ones which was with the kind support of an Italian donor .

All the beds for the 859 students were replaced at the cost of Ghc77,000. Out of the 859 students, 115 are females and the rest males, he added.

Other fumigation and disinfections were carried out at the Sacred Hearts and Nsoatre Vocational Institute schools all in the Bono region.

The other schools which benefited are both the Berekum Senior High School and the Presbyterian Senior High School at Berekum.

The Notre Dame Senior High School (SHS) and the Methodist Vocational and Technical Institute were also the other beneficiary schools for yesterday.

At the Notre Dame Girls School at Sunyani, the Headmistress said the school has been saved an amount of Gh8,000 due to the government intervention with the exercise .

“Depending on the recommended chemicals for the fumigation against the bedbugs, we sometimes spend between Ghc2000 and Ghc8000 every term”, she noted.

On challenges, she said inadequate furniture is one of the challenges facing the school but thankfully it is being addressed.

The fumigation saw the spraying of the administration blocks, the canteens, dormitories and classrooms of all the schools visited.

The headmistress of the Presbyterian Senior High School, Madam Alice Addobea Apau ,who also spoke with Journalists after a similar exercise in her school ,revealed that the school management acquires packs of anti bedbugs chemicals which it distributes to students for use in sachet .

Explaining this intervention, she pointed that the students after the anti bedbugs chemicals are given to them in sachet, applies them on their individual beds before going for lessons.

This practice of applying the chemicals by students cost the school Ghc25 for each student and is done every two months, he said.