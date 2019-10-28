Be wary of businesses you advertise – police caution media houses

Five suspected fraudsters have been held by the Police in the Ashanti Region for duping unsuspecting persons.

The suspects urged victims to purchase winning lottery numbers to stake, in some instances promising to double their money.

33-year-old Karim Mohammed, 31-year-old Yaw Barfo, Nana Kwadwo, and Kwaku Yeboah, as well as 20-year old Daniel Oppong, were picked up at a hotel at Atimatim by personnel from Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police Command.

According to ASP Godwin Ahianyo, Regional Public Relations Officer, the suspects illuded media houses into advertising their activities by masquerading as credible business personnel.

The fraudsters, upon receiving money ranging from GHS50 to GHS1000 from their victims, would withdraw then discard the SIM used for the transaction.

Ahianyo informed journalists that a Toyota Corolla, 23 mobile phones, an HP laptop and a cash sum of 2,626 Ghana cedis, have been seized by the police during the investigation.

“The media houses especially the TV stations and the radio stations need to be mindful of some of these characters in society. They will come and tell you that they have businesses they would like to advertise. They end up using your medium or media to swindle unsuspecting clients,” ASP Ahianyo said.

He also appealed to persons who have fallen victim to these activities in the Atimatim area to come to the Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police Command to assist with investigations.

Source: Myjoyonline.com