Be smart, don’t give criminals the chance to operate – ACP David Eklu ‘warns’ Ghanaians

Director-General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu has called on Ghanaians to be on the watch to avoid falling into the traps of criminals who are devising ways to get rich quickly during this festive season.

He further advised the public to be conscious of their movement and not make room for criminals to operate.

In an interview with Human Rights and Governance Center, ACP Eklu alerted Ghanaians to “beware of fake items because this is the time that criminals would also want to maximise their profit to spend the Christmas so you must also be alert. Your home, your movement should all be well managed in a way that you don’t give the opportunity for criminals to commit crime”.

ACP David Eklu, however, condemned the act of persons who carry huge sums of money around to shop, urging that, individuals make use of designated shops for their safety.

He pledged on behalf of the police service to work hand-in-hand with Ghanaians for a secured environment during this yuletide season.

Police deploy 15,000 policemen for this year’s Christmas

The Ghana Police Service last month deployed 15,000 policemen in Accra to maintain law and order as well as protect lives and properties throughout the Christmas and New year celebrations.

This action is under the theme ‘Operation Father Christmas’, a codename for the service’s activities to combat crime during the festive season, specifically at the markets, churches, beaches among other ‘hotspots’.

The Operation Father Christmas, among other things, is to ensure that the police are readily on hand to protect lives and properties and also maintain law and order.