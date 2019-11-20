Be smart and milk your guys – Tracey Boakye advises young ladies

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye has advised young ladies to recoup something beneficial from their relationships.

Tracey, who spoke with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’, implored young ladies to be smart once they are not married.

The ‘Baby Mama’ producer emphasized that since they have decided to be in the dating game, they have to do it well and get something out of it.

She dilated about how people will never extend a helping hand to them if they fail to make good use of their relationships.

The actress further stated it is not beneficial for these ladies to be hungry while in a relationship.

Tracey Boakye confessed being in a relationship with someone older than her.

She added that many older men are more responsible than the younger ones.