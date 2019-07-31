Be civil in your campaign – NDC Chairman to aspiring candidates.

The Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Upper East region, has implored parliamentary aspirants of the party, to exhibit maturity and decorum in their campaign, as they woo delegates for votes.

Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, said the days of character assassination and verbal attack in politics is now over and therefore, they must be civilized and guided by their commentary in the heat of the campaign.

He noted this is an internal party contest and consequent to that, the various aspirants, must be wary of the unity of the NDC.

He observed that, the delegates are not going to vote based on who is champion in verbal attacks; stressing that such gimmick, will amount to nothing.

The ace politician, made these statements to the Upper East Correspondent of The Herald, Haruna Sumaila Abugri, through a phone interview shortly after the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the region.

According to Chairman Bolnaba, the signs of victory for the NDC, is crystal clear in the 2020 general elections.

He called on party members and sympathizers to do Ghanaians a favor by winning power to save the nation from the current bad and unsympathetic rulers.

“look, the suffering, the victimization, intimidation, joblessness and what of you has engulfed the nation. Ghanaians has lost hope in this government. Banks are collapsing on daily basis, there is absolutely no freedom under President Nana Akufo Addo. Everyone is hungry for a change”. “NDC is the only hope left for this nation,” he added.

He scolded President Akufo-Addo and the NPP for neglecting uncompleted projects started under the NDC government in the region.

The outspoken NDC Chairman, vowed to win back all parliamentary seats that the party lost to the governing New Patriotic Party in the region.

Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, who has been nicknamed ‘Political Maradona’ by the former President, John Mahama, owing to his political experience and maturity, added that the NDC, would be in the Flagstaff House in 2021 to make life meaningful for Ghanaians, as he recount the good governance of Ex-president Mahama in the area of infrastructure such as roads, schools, hospitals, as well as the provision of water and other social amenities across the country.

He called on Ghanaians to massively vote for the NDC to continue with its good work.

In all, 53 aspirants were vetted, out of which two were disqualified for various reasons.

The vetting committee equally received petitions against some aspirants over misconduct.

By; Abugri Sumaila Haruna.