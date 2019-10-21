Be cautious during rainy season – NADMO urges

The Upper East Regional NADMO Director Jerry Asomani is entreating the general public to ensure their safety during heavy downpour.

Speaking to Citi News in the wake of the destruction caused by floods in the Upper East Region, Mr. Asomani cautioned among other things that persons who live in defective buildings fix them or try to avoid them due to the potential of the building collapsing.

He also urged the public to avoid the use of mobile phones amidst heavy rains and lightening due to the negative effects such gadgets can have on users.

One of those injured in the Upper East over the flooding was reportedly affected by lightening.

“People should do well not to stay closer to weaker walls or even defective rooms. They should not attempt to sleep there. There was a lightening effect on somebody and that was probably because the person was wearing a ring or even a phone. It has some scientific correlation. Don’t stay on the phone. The lands are so saturated that if you overlook a [river] bank, it will cave in or take you to into the river,” he said.

Three truckloads of relief items including roofing sheets, maize, rice, buckets, plates, mosquito nets, and rice were dispatched from Accra to the Upper East Region to support the many people who were affected by the floods.

Thousands of houses collapsed while more than 20 people are feared dead.

Builsa North, Builsa South, and Kassena Nankana Municipal were among the worst affected areas.

Source: citinewsroom.com