BBC Africa launches Covid-19 misinformation hub

Fighting fake news about Coronavirus in Africa

To combat what the World Health Organization has called an “infodemic” around Covid-19, BBC News Africa is launching a searchable library of fact-checks, debunking popular myths and misinformation about coronavirus in Africa.

During this pandemic, misinformation about Covid-19 has spread far and wide, posing a real threat to public health.

The Covid-19 misinformation hub provides audiences with trusted journalism from the BBC in a concise and visually engaging format that is mobile-friendly and highly shareable.

Audiences can explore the fact-check library, which will grow over the coming months, by keyword, country or category.

Head of Journalism for Africa Solomon Mugera says: “With so much fake news circulating about the coronavirus on the continent, we want to help our audiences to sort fact from fiction and share accurate information with their colleagues, friends and families.”

The library features the best fact-checking coverage from BBC Africa and BBC Reality Check, whether it’s debunking false claims about 5G or investigating “miracle cures” for the virus.

As part of the project, the team has also created fact-check graphics designed especially for sharing on social.

The central claim examined in each fact-check is given one of the following three ratings: FALSE, MISLEADING or NO EVIDENCE.

Head of BBC Africa Digital Miriam Quansah says: “As our journalists continue to report on the damaging impact fake COVID-19 stories have in Africa, this database will play a role in combatting the growing infodemic by providing trusted and verified information.”