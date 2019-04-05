Bawumia’s THM; Copy And Paste Works Best In Opposition

On Wednesday, the vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as has been his wont, addressed a gathering of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members at the Economic Management Team town hall meeting, where he pontificated, blew hot and cold about the progress the government he serves in, has made.

But what Dr. Bawumia said nothing new; he repeated the familiar platitudes, pledges of providing infrastructure, creating job opportunities and securing the lives and property of the people.

Dr. Bawumia, during his lecture as vice-president, when he was celebrating the first 100 days of this administration, came up with promises he knows very well they did not achieve.

He is used to getting away with lies because no individual, group or institution, has called him to order or strenuously demand that he present their scorecard for scrutiny and verification.

In his days in opposition, he was made to look like the most important person in the country, such that his words are sacrosanct. No one dares to question his economic prowess, we took his words as the gospel, until on January 7, when he took the oath of office and settled down to business that, we all begun to see the length of the frog.

Talk, he did, but what is the substance of all that he said. I am not that old, but I have come of age to appreciate the politics of this country.

In opposition, when you can sound loud, you will become the star boy of the country, your party will hail you and you will be made to believe like you are the best thing to ever happen to this country.

In power, you will be faced with the reality that you conveniently ignored whiles in opposition, former president, John Dramani Mahama, was right when he said “You can’t criticize him, if you have not come close to the presidency”.

Dr. Bawumia on Wednesday, did not say anything profound, what did not say what we already do not know, if he did say something at all, it was to confuse me and many more Ghanaians, who stopped everything they were doing to listen to him.

It is said that, a man who is charting a path, does not know that, his back is crooked, so it was disingenuous on the part of Dr. Bawumia, to have insulted the former president and described him as incompetent.

Yesterday one thing caught my attention and got me thinking, in trying to defend the rapid depreciation of the cedi, Dr. Bawumia said, “You will recall that I stated in 2014 that if the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you. That was true then and it is true now. It is 100% correct. But it is warped logic to jump from that (argument) to a conclusion that if there is depreciation in your currency then the fundamentals must be weak. It is a very warped logic. If the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you, but if the exchange rate moves, you cannot jump to that conclusion. That defies logic. There could be other external factors causing the exchange rate depreciation”.

What is good for the goose, is equally good for the gander, Dr. Bawumia cannot wriggle his way out of his own words. The same external factors that are causing the legging of the currency today, were there when ex-president John Dramani Mahama, was in office. External factor, have always had an overriding influence on the local economy. What you do when confronted with it, is what makes the difference.

Having worked at the Bank of Ghana as a deputy, Dr. Bwumia, was very much aware of the external factors, yet he conveniently ignored and lied.

Time has a way of catching up on us and it has caught up with Dr. Bawumia. Dr. Bawumia suffers from a superiority complex, which requires psychiatric treatment. He thinks he is the most important person in Ghana, but in reality, he is nothing.

He is simply a man who completely lacks shame, a compulsive liar devoid of self-respect, and that uncle that everyone runs away from.

It is easy to do cut and paste when in opposition, you can assemble people as he did in opposition and talk theory. You are not accountable to anyone, you can get away with whatever you say, but when in power, your performance and the facts will expose you.

I have observed that Dr. Bawumia, cannot just help himself when it comes to anything John Dramani Mahama. That John Mahama is Dr. Bawumia’s bête noire should be understandable.

I wrote an article a fortnight ago captioned “Dr. Bawumia’s Belated April Fool Gift To Ghanaians”, I concluded that article by saying “As an old joke says, if you want to know if a politician is lying, see if their lips are moving. The sweet mouth of Dr. Bawumia, appears to be the trap he used to deceive Ghanaians in the past and what he is attempting to use again come April 3, but this time it won’t work”.