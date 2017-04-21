Bawumia & Samira Busy In Bed

Vice-President’s Official Residence To Witness Historic Childbirth

The vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been very very busy in bed making babies with his adorable wife; Samira Bawumia, since assuming office as the second most important personality in Ghana.

The Bawumia household, according to family sources is expecting their fifth child, because Samira – the youngest Second Lady in the country’s history, is pregnant.

The Herald, has been informed that in few months time, there will be another cry of a baby in the official residence of the Vice-President; for the first time under the Fourth Republic.

Samira Bawumia was last seen at the 20th wedding anniversary celebration of president Akufo-Addo and wife Rebecca at the La Beach Hotel, last week in Accra, looking pale and fatigued.

She barely ate the sumptuous meals served at the Presidential wedding anniversary dinner as she showed signs of nausea.

She hardly kept her infectious smiles or stood straight to acknowledge pleasantries with family members of President Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca, ministers of state and selected New Patriotic Party (NPP) functionaries present.

The Herald, had been shown pictures of the Second Lady, at the Akufo-Addo wedding anniversary smartly dressed in a cream gown, with heavy cheeks and a baby bump leaving people in no doubt that she is four months pregnant.

Some people have also taken to social media platforms with her pregnancy, describing it as achievement number 104 for Dr. Bawumia, who has been touting achievement of the Akufo-Addo government in its first 100 days in office.

In some of the pictures sighted by this paper, Samira, onetime beauty contestant and a lifestyle TV presenter was seen occasionally putting her hand around her tummy apparently to protect the pregnancy.

The Muslim couple, got married in 2003 and had their first and only daughter Nadia in 2004.

Dr. Bawumia, who turns 53, on October 7, has another wife who is supposed to be his first.

The wife is unknown to the public, because she is uneducated unlike Samira, who was once adjudged the Best Student in Master of Business Administration (MBA) for Project Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

