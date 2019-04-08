Bawumia deliberately misled Ghana on year of ‘fundamentals are weak’ comment – Fifi Kwetey

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South Constituency, Fifi Kwetey, has questioned the Vice President’s integrity, following the latter’s comments on Wednesday.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while addressing a Townhall meeting owned comments he made in 2012 – when he was in opposition – that: “when the fundamentals of the economy are weak, the exchange rates would expose you.”

Same comments have been thrown back at him now that he is Vice President as well as head of the Economic Management Team and has superintended “the free fall of the cedi.”

Bawumia defended himself and his team, giving other reasons for the cedi’s depreciation; but maintaining that his earlier comments on the ‘fundamentals’ still stand.

However, the Vice President said he used the expression in 2014.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) arrested that fact. Speaking Saturday on Joy FM/MultiTV’s news analysis show, Newsfile, Fifi Kwetey said the Veep deliberately lied about the year he made the comment.

The legislator asserted that “it was not an error.” “It was a deliberate misleading of the country,” he stressed.

He then went further to state that the comment was made on May 2, 2012, at the Ferdinand Ayim Memorial Lectures.

The opposition legislator believes the reason Bawumia lied about the year is that in 2012 when he made the comments, the economy was doing far better than it is doing under his watch.

“The NDC had chalked remarkable fundamentals and the NPP has not gone close to them,” Fifi boasted.

According to him, Bawumia had then tried to paint those achievements as cosmetic.

Bawumia chose to mislead Ghanaians that his comments were made in 2014 because according to Kwetey, the economy had begun facing challenges and it was convenient for Bawumia.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com