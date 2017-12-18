Basic information on bacterial meningitis

What is bacterial meningitis?

Bacterial meningitis is a serious and potentially fatal disease that affects the brain and the spinal cord. If not detected and treated early, it can cause severe complications and may lead todeath.

Why you should get concerned of bacterial meningitis?

Bacterial meningitis cases have been reported in a number of regions in Ghana. Deaths related to bacterial meningitis have also been reported.

How does bacterial meningitis spread?

Bacterial meningitis is spread:

When an infected person comes in close and prolonged contact with non-infected person through: coughing, sneezing and kissing.

Living in close quarterssuch as dormitories, crowded settings, sharing eating or drinking utensils with an infected person.

When infected the disease takes between 2 and 10 days to show the symptoms.

What are the Signs and symptoms of bacterial meningitis?

Anyone who has fever and headache and any of the following:

Neck pains

Neck stiffness

Convulsions

Confusion (Inability to think and act)

Vomiting

Bulging of anterior fontanelle (swelling of the soft spot of baby’s head under one) or

Sudden unexplained death

How to reduce the risk of getting bacterial meningitis

Avoid overcrowding

Avoid close contacts during sneezing and coughing

Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Sleep in airy rooms.

Make sure your doors and windows are open

Drink plenty of water

Frequently wash your hands with soap under clean running water

Report to the nearest health facility if you have fever, headache and neck pain

What you should do if you have concerns