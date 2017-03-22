Barikese Tipper Trucks Association Elect New Officers.

From; James Sherif Deen, Barikese-Ashanti Region

A meeting to elect officer to run the affairs of the Barikese Tipper Trucks branch of Commercial Drivers Association of Ghana in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District of Ashanti region nearly turned bloody when a group wanted to disrupt the meeting.

They wanted to know why some members who have failed to pay their dues have been allowed to pick forms to contest for positions and won to run the affairs of the association.

However, after heavy debate and insults from both sides, officers from the Electoral Commission (EC) as well as the National Headquarters with its Vice-Chairman as Alhaji Iddrisu Lawal, were able to calm the two feuding factions down.

After close of elections, two people picked forms to contest the Vice-Chairman’s position of which Mr. Kwame Obeng won with a very wide margin while all other positions went unopposed with Messrs Frank Obeng Poku picking the chairmanship position and Rashid Wahab taking the secretary position.

The position of treasurer went to Akwasi Amoako, Stephen K-Ntim-Organiser; Hamisu Mohammed-Station Master and Hamisu Adamu Porter

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman Frank Nana Poku thanked the members for the confidence reposed in him and asked them to have love and unity among themselves.

He also asked them not to hide any bad feelings within them but rather collate ideas to run the association since his doors are open for fruitful advice and discussions.

Swearing the new executives into office, the National Vice Chairman for the Association Alhaji Iddrisu Lawal commended the members and appeal to them to be punctual at their meetings so as to make the association strong and vibrant.