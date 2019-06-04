Barclays Bank Ghana fined ¢4.5m over frivolous quotes

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has fined the Barclays Bank Ghana an amount of GH¢4,579,256.36 for making frivolous quotes on Ghana’s Interbank Foreign Exchange Market.

“This action is in breach of the Ghana Interbank Forex Market Conduct Rules.The Bank of Ghana is committed to ensuring sanity, transparency and promoting best practices that serve to develop and deepen the FX market in Ghana,” BoG said in a statement.

“In pursuit of the above goals, the Bank of Ghana will not hesitate to sanction any market participant whose actions contravene Ghana’s Interbank FX Market Conduct Rules,” the statement added.

