Bad roads most important problem to Ghanaians – Afrobarometer report

Infrastructure is the most frequently cited problem that Ghanaians want government to address, a new Afrobarometer survey indicates.

For the first time since 2002, infrastructure (roads) top the list of citizens’ priority problems, beating out unemployment.

Citizens’ ranking of their most important problems is fairly consistent regardless of respondents’ region, age, or urban-rural location, but the groups’ relative emphasis on these problems varies.

Concerns about infrastructure and roads are highest in three of the newly created regions – Bono East, Oti, and North East – and lowest in Greater Accra and Upper East.

Older and rural residents place a higher premium on infrastructure and roads, while youth and urbanites prioritize unemployment.

The survey also shows that only a few Ghanaians say government has done “a lot” or “somewhat” in addressing their most important problems since it assumed office in January 2017.

Government’s 2020 budget has earmarked GH¢9.3 billion for infrastructure projects.

These survey findings are expected to inform Parliament’s current debate on the budget statement and provide a basis for Parliament and citizens to monitor government’s disbursement of the funds allocated for infrastructure projects to ensure that citizens’ aspirations are met.

Source: Myjoyonline.com