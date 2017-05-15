B/A has been marginalized in Gov’t Appointment-Council of Elders Chair

Richard Kofi Ansu, syi-B/A

The chairman of the Council of elders for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong Ahafo region, Mr. G.K Awuah, has said that the president, has marginalized the Brong Ahafo region in terms of ministerial appointments.

According to him, the Brong Ahafo region, is suppose to have more appointments in government, because the region gave the NPP about sixty six percent of total votes cast.

Mr. G.K Awuah disclosed this in an exclusive interview with The Herald newspaper’s Brong Ahafo regional correspondent in sunyani.

”I can say we have not been treated fairly, and the government must sit up. We had about sixty six percent in the elections, so is this our shares of the national cake,” he queried.

He was worried why, Mr. Seth Oware, was appointed as chief Executive officer for Bui Hydro electric power, instead of an indigene from the Brong Ahafo region in the person of Mr. Stephen Ntim from wamfie, Kofi Gyimah or Lawyer Obiri Boahene from Odomase.

According to the Chairman for the council of elders of the NPP in the Brong Ahafo region, Mr. Stephen Ntim, is not above the position of the chairman of Bui Dam as speculated by some persons in the government.

He said, the NPP won power not because of the party’s campaign, but Ghanaians were tired of the Mahama led administration, so Nana Addo must be fair in his appointments.