Ayikoi Otoo’s Jaw Dropping Hypocrisy

Ayikoi Otoo, is not your typical politician, he is not a sycophant, he does not drum when the dance is over, he is not into praise-singing and does not accept to be pigeon hole.

He speaks his mind, sometimes even disagreeing with his party, which is uncommon in our part of the world.

Many times, he has had cause to disagree with the position taken by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), this he does forcefully, without mincing words.

When the brouhaha about the missing cars at the flagstaff house, came up, many well-meaning Ghanaians, called on him to clear the air and clarify issues, because he was the executive Chairman of the Asset and Vehicles Committee for the NPP’s side of the transition team.

He came out strongly to state unequivocally that, no car was missing. The matter was put to rest there and then, leaving the New Patriotic Party flat-footed, with no propaganda to go on with.

Something happened last week; the bone that was missing on Ayioki Otoo’s plate was finally delivered. According to media reports, President Akufo-Addo, has nominated him to serve as Ghana’s ambassador to Canada.

Barely had the news of his appointment sunk in, than Ayikoi Otto, went to town with an already dead and buried story, claiming that 234 state vehicles still missing.

Power is a blood tonic and is intoxicating, get a little of it and you will understand why politicians kill one another for it.

Ayikoi Otoo, after the announcement of his appointment, is now singing a different tune, he has found his voice and is now commenting on the issue. When the issue was on the front burner, many people called on him to comment, he refused and rather opted to issue a statement on his facebook wall.

The trappings of power, have now compelled him to come out to tell Ghanaians that 234 state vehicles are missing.

Manazeh Azure Awuni, wrote a piece on the supposed missing vehicles, in that article he mentioned interviewing Ayikoi Otoo, who told him all the cars presented to the incoming transition team by the outgoing team, had checked out. The Ford issue came up again, when the NPP team claimed the car cannot be found in the pool, this again was disputed when Manazeh, said he was shown the car by Ayikoi Otoo.

We have gone full circle and we are back to a debate which has died long ago.

The out gone government, led by John Dramani Mahama, has challenged the government to come out with the names and chasis numbers of the missing vehicles, so we can all help in tracking those still keeping them.

Till date, the government is yet to respond to the challenge, this is despite the fact that, the Chief of Staff, has set up a committee to handle the location and retrieval of vehicles, supposedly in the hands of former appointees.

Ayikoi Otoo, rightly or wrongly, believed that his silence and apparent disapproval of the tactics adopted by his party, was not going to get him appointed and so must talk, paint former appointees as thieves and then get rewarded.

We are sick and tired of leaders, who ought to know better making sweeping statements, the allegations and counter denials, have been going on for far too long.

I am of the opinion that, Lawyer Ayikoi Otoo, who decided to break his silence now for whatever reasons, must have come with better and further particulars. He should have provided relevant information regarding the missing state vehicles, so that we can all as a people, engage in a constructive debate to prevent this from happening in the future.

This politics as usual, where we always forage for bad news about our opponents, is not good. What happened after January 7, 2017, will repeat itself should the New Patriotic Party, lose the 2020 elections.

I respect Ayikoi Otoo and has proven over the period that, he doesn’t come cheap, his recent stance, which is looking like his last political stance, since he will be away in Canada, seem to call into question his no-nonsense style.

We all have to have principles, we should not waiver or kowtow to any pressure to betray those principles, if people like lawyer Ayikoi Otoo, cannot stand their own against the powers that be, then some of us have no hiding place.

Ayikoi Otoo, should tell us, who and who are keeping the vehicles, why he earlier said, everything single vehicle has been accounted for and why the change of mind now.

I do not see this new found ‘activism’ as salutary. The unfolding conspiracy by political scavengers and tyrannical elements will do more harm than good.

We have come of age and we need to exhibit maturity in our dealings with each other. Our democracy is no longer a nascent one, but a mature democracy worthy of emulation by African countries, we cannot afford to fail them.