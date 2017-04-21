AXILSPOT Announces Availability Of New Range Of In-Wall Product

AXILSPOT, a global vendor in enterprise wireless networking, announced availability of its ASW3, ASW3U and ASW120 series of In-wall wireless access points in Middle East and Africa to help businesses manage their growing workload with a secure and reliable network and Internet connectivity.

This series of In-wall wireless access points has a range from 300M to 1,200M. The ASW3, ASW3U In-wall access points are single band working at 2.4GHz with data rate up to 300Mbps. The ASW120 In-wall access point is dual-band 802.11ac Wave 2, providing 300Mbps data rate at 2.4GHz and 867Mbps at 5GHz.

ASW3 300M Multi-Service In-wall Access Point, offers multipleinterfaces to support cable access, PoE output, VoIP, telephone and USB charge; compliant with 86mm or 75mm electrical outlet box; Standard 802.3af PoE power supply; Auto RF adjustment reduces wireless interference; centralized management via Mobula Controller Platforms;and supports upto 30 concurrent users.

ASW3U 300M Multi-Service In-wall Access Point, offersmultiple interfaces to support cable access, PoE output, VoIP, telephone and USB charge; compliant with 118mm US type electrical outlet box; standard 802.3af PoE power supply; Auto RF adjustment reduces wireless interference; centralized management via Mobula Controller Platforms;and supports upto 30 concurrent users.

ASW120 1200M Multi-service In-wall Access point, offersmultiple interfaces to support cable access, PoE output, VoIP, telephone and USB charge; compliant with 86mm, 75mm or 118mm US typeelectrical outlet box; dual band 5GHz/2.4GHz, Standard 802.3at PoE; Band steering generates purified wireless and extended load capacity; Auto RF adjustment reduces wireless interference; centralized management via Mobula Controller Platforms; and supports upto 100 concurrent users.

Commenting on the availability of the products in the region, Nick Huang, Regional Sales Manager, AXILSPOT said, “The ASW3, ASW3U and ASW120 series of In-wall wireless access points are highly versatile and adaptable for businesses who want to extend the range of their networks. With the fast pace of workplace and consumer expansion, businesses often need to quickly expand the range of their wireless networks with minimum additional investment.”

“The ASW3, ASW3U and ASW120 wireless access points can fit into standard electrical outlet box creating a low profile, secure design with front port access, blending in inconspicuously with interior furniture. These In-wall wireless access points are an ideal choice providing easy wireless network setup for a variety of environments including hotels, villas, dormitories and offices,” added Mr. Huang.

The previous launch and availability of AXILSPOT products has been well received in the region both by business customers and channel partners according to August Chen, Director of Global Sales at AXILSPOT.

“AXILSPOT continues to provide state-of-the-art innovative wireless access points for businesses to mobilize and expand their enterprise networks. This range of In-wall wireless access points provides power over ethernet output, VoIP, IPTV, telephone, Internet access and USB charging. It also uses MIMO chip, Smart RF and network optimization, multi SSID and VLAN tagging, AP configuration, amongst other state of the art features. All these features are meant for regional businesses to get a high rate of return on their investments with AXILSPOT products and receive secure and reliable wireless connectivity,” explained Mr. Chen.

Top features include:

Integrated chip: 2*2 MU-MIMO chip supports high data throughput and robust load capacity, providing excellent performance and stability.

Smart RF and network optimization: Auto channel and power adjustment as well as wireless QoS supports more concurrent users, eliminates network congestion and latency, guarantees high bandwidth services.

Multiple interfaces to satisfy multiple requirements: Besides regular IP interfaces, the ASW3 also provides a 5V/1A USB port power charging for smart phones and tablets and all-in-one design further reduces deployment costs.

Multi SSID and user grouping: VLAN and SSID tagging enable different access policies and user grouping. Portal authentication and blacklist features isolate staff network and guest networks to improve security.

Zero-Touch AP deployment: AP configuration, firmware upgrade, network monitoring is performed by a unified platform resulting in high network scalability. Plug-and-play improves operation efficiency and reduces maintenance costs.