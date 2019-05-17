Atta Akyea Should Give Us A Break

It is becoming clear that, the create, loot and share that has gained currency in this administration, has finally reached the doorstep of the minister of Works and Housing, Atta Akyea.

Since Atta Akyea, was appointed to his portfolio in 2017, he is yet to successfully see to the commencement of one project, let alone completion.

Even the ones he came to meet and were at various stages of completion,, have stalled because the minister is embarking on needless witch-hunt.

On Tuesday May 14, Mr Atta-Akyea, addressing the media in Accra, said “We are aware that the people of Nima have their own homes. We are not going to dislodge them. We are going to build executive flats and housing arrangement for them and they will move in free of charge.

This is to create a better environment for them so that the land space where they are will be released to the developer. The developer can decide that this space that he has will be more glamorous than villagio which will compensate them for the properties that they have released for them.”

The project is overly ambitious, superfluous and almost a misplaced priority, especially besides its viability to whomever the investor is and what the minister stands to gain, after all when it comes to this government, it is what they will benefit personality that matters to them.

There has not been any consultation on this fallible plan to change the circumstance of the people living in Nima.

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Ayawaso North, Yussif Issaka Jajah, has called for broader consultations on the housing project that seeks to give a facelift to two populous suburbs in the Greater Accra region.

This newspaper appreciates the effort by the government to improve infrastructure, especially the type that is expected to upgrade the living environment of the people in Nima. .

However, we urge the government to be more mindful of the problems confronting the people, instead of this ambitious programme, which we have heard before.

The homes do not belong to one person, in instances where it is an inherited property by more than five siblings or cousins, how do you hope to give them a flat?

We make this argument bearing in mind that Nima, is believed to have one of most populous area in Accra.

In 2017, during the commemoration of the June 3, fire and water disaster, under the auspices of Zoomlion and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Atta Akyea, promised that, government was going to embark on ambitious programme to build underground drains in the national capital to forestall any disaster in the future.

As we write this editorial, that promise is yet to see the light of day and he is back again with another one.

We are compelled to enjoin the minister to have a rethink given the state of other similar projects embarked upon by past administrations that have stalled.