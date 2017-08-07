Atomic Junction To Haasto Road Need To Be Looked At

After the construction of the Legon-Madina Highway and the accompanying overhead bridge at Atomic Junction, residents of Madina and its environs, heaved a sigh of relief, because the traffic situation on that stretch of road was too much.

Over the years, what we have done regarding our road construction is to move traffic from one place to another and that road is no exception.

The traffic from Tetteh Quarshie roundabout flows through to Legon, until one reaches Atomic junction, then the nightmare begins. Motorists going to Haatso, West Legon etc, have to endure heavy traffic, because after making the turn to join Haatso road, the road becomes smaller, coupled with the trotro station that is on the shoulder of the road.

We all know the behavior of commercial drivers in this country; they turn double lanes into single lanes, they sometimes take over the whole road, leaving small space for private cars and other road users to manage.

Permit have also been issued for fuel station, as well as gas filling stations on both end of the road, compounding the situation further.

Engineers in this country, have to start thinking thirty and forty years ahead. Roads constructed today, should take into account population growth and the number of cars expected in the country. Traffic situation in Accra and the major cities of the country, is hindering development.

Something urgent must be done on the Haatso side of the Atomic junction, the road must be expanded or if possible find a suitable location, not far from there for commercial vehicles.

We will not reap the benefit of the Legon-Madina Highway, if the traffic is allowed to continue. Millions of dollars, have been spent from former president John Agyekum Kufuor to the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, before completion, we cannot allow traffic to mar the beauty and the economic benefit of that road.