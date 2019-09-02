Athletes have poor teeth despite brushing

Elite athletes have bad teeth despite putting more effort into looking after them than other people, a study shows.

UCL scientists interviewed 352 British athletes, including those preparing to compete at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

It showed they were far more likely to brush twice a day and floss between their teeth, but still struggled.

Researchers said athletes need to take more steps to look after their teeth, such as high fluoride toothpastes.

Many previous studies have shown athletes from footballers to London 2012 competitors have problems with their oral health.

Around half of elite athletes in the UK have signs of tooth decay compared with around a third of similarly aged adults.

The latest study, published in the British Dental Journal, attempted to explore why.

Academics interviewed competitors from 11 sports, including cycling, swimming, rowing, hockey, sailing, athletics as well as rugby and football.

It showed:

94% of athletes brushed their teeth twice a day compared with 75% of the general public

44% flossed regularly compared with 21% of the public

Smoking rates and overall diets were also much better in the elite athletes.

“However, they use sports drinks, energy gels and bars frequently during training and competition,” said Dr Julie Gallagher, one of the UCL researchers.

She added: “The sugar in these products increases the risk of tooth decay and the acidity of them increases the risk of erosion.

“This could be contributing to the high levels of tooth decay and acid erosion we saw during the dental check-ups.”

87% used sports drinks

59% used energy bars

70% used energy gels