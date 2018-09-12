Asuogyaman Mp Rescues Akosombo Market Women

…Constructs New Market Facility

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has gone to the rescue of some traders and market women in his Cconstituency, by constructing new market facility for them.

The facility, was constructed and commissioned at Combine, a suburb of Akosombo, where traders have been under unbearable weather conditions, selling for years just to make ends meet.

However, the MP, who was touched by the circumstances of the traders, decided to come to their aide, by using portion of his MP’s Common Fund to construct the new facility.

The project was commissioned on Monday amidst pomp and pageantry by the traders, mostly women from Akosombo and its surrounding communities, who were extremely excited over the facility.

The project, which started two months ago, was eventually handed over to the community at a brief ceremony which was highly graced by the chiefs, elders as well as well-wishers.

Speaking at the ceremony to commission the facility, the Chief of Akosombo, Nana Ansaprem (IV) who graced the occasion, praised the MP, describing him as the “man of the people”.

The Chief said he was amazed by the developmental projects undertaken by the lawmaker, who is serving his first term in office, within a period of two years.

Nana Ansaprem (IV) said “Whoever is climbing a good tree deserves to be pushed further up. Let’s all pray for the MP for good health and wisdom and let’s further push him up when the time comes so that we will see more of these in our communities”.

On her part, the Queen-mother for the Market, Mrs. Olivia Attu, on behalf of her colleague traders, thanked the MP for the good works he has done for them.

She emphasized that, the lawmaker has actually come to save them from the inhumane conditions the traders have been going through especially during the raining seasons.

The market queen-mother assured the MP that, they will put the facility in good use and ensure good sanitation practices to keep the market neat always.

Meanwhile the MP, Mr Ampem Nyarko, in his speech indicated that he has plans to do more, particularly by expanding the market through construction of more sheds.

This, he noted will reduce the congestion at the main Akosombo market which is faced with expansion challenges due to limited land space.

He thanked the Akosombo town manager, Mr. Okraku for giving him the needed support and green light for the construction when he first approached him with the proposal.

The Assemblyman for New Combine electoral area, whose jurisdiction the market is located, Mr Sakitey Agyeman on behalf of the electorates, also thanked the MP for the gesture.

Like Oliver twist asking for more, the Assemblyman pleaded with the legislator to also help the area by constructing new boreholes in some parts of his electoral area that has been struggling with water challenges.