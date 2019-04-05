Assin South District Budget Officer commits suicide

The Assin South District Assembly Budget Officer, Mr Baiden has allegedly committed suicide Thursday morning.

According to the DCE for the area, Derrick Owusu Ambrose, the deceased has not been well for three days but it is unclear what pushed him to allegedly drink poisonous substance (DDT) to take his life.

The Assin South District Police Commander DSP Andam Okyere who confirmed the incident to Agoo FM said the police found Mr Baiden’s lifeless body on his bed with foam all over his mouth.

He said the police have since taken the substance which was found near his bed as an exhibit.

The body has been conveyed to the morgue as investigations begin into the matter.

Source: kasapafmonline.com