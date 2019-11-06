Aspiring Assemblyman Donates Street Lights To Residents of Fire Stone

An aspiring Assembly Member for Taatana South Electoral Area in the Madina Constituency, John Nyaho, has donated streetlight bulbs to the residents of Fire Stone, a suburb in Madina.

The donation was in response to a request by the residents on his campaign rounds.

Speaking at a short ceremony to handover the lights, John Nyaho, said, when an area is well lit, it scares away armed robbers and miscreants, who usually take advantage of darkness to perpetuate illegal acts.

According to Mr Nyaho, the donations are to aid in increasing the visibility of security and enhanced security patrols in the area.

He used the occasion to appeal to others in the Taatana South Electoral Area, who can contribute, to also come in to help in any way possible.

He told the residents that he was committed and willing to do everything in his power to augment the efforts of the residents association in dealing with security challenges confronting them.

He said, he is willing to do more and extend the donation to other areas within the Electoral Area, when he is elected on December 17, 2019.

Receiving the lights on behalf of the residents, the Chairman of the Fire Stone residents association, Ibrahim M. Mahmoud, expressed appreciation to the aspiring Assembly Member for the kind gesture.

He used the occasion to thank Mr Nyaho, for the kind gesture and promise to ensure that the lights are put to good use.

Mr Charles Whitaker, a resident also donated one street light to augment what the aspiring Assembly Member donated.

Present during the presentation are, Amaglo Paul and George James Ocloo, all residents. The residents were particularly impressed with the kind gesture and promised to vote massively for Mr Nyaho, for him to continue with the good work.