Aspiring Assembly Member interacts with God’s Tubernacle Church

The aspiring Member for Tataana South electoral area in the La-Nkwantanang municipality of the Greater Accra Region (GAR), John Nyaho, over the weekend interacted with members of the God’s Tabernacle of Praise Church (GTP) as part of his campaign to get elected as the Assemblyman for the area.

Mr Nyaho, popularly known as Degore in the Madina area of Accra, speaking with the members of the Firestone branch of the church, said there was the need for members to turn out in their numbers to vote in the upcoming District Assembly elections to decide the developments in their electoral areas.

He said, the Assembly election is an opportunity for all to turn up and show interest in these elections.

Many people, have over the years not shown interest in these elections, leading to people who are not cut for the job, getting elected.

He thanked Rev. Francis Addo, the resident pastor and members of the church for the warm reception accorded him.

He extended a special thanks to the General Overseer of the GTP Church, Rev. Ebenezer Adjei, for his steadfastness in helping establish the Church in Ghana.

On his part, Rev. Francis Addo, the resident pastor took the opportunity to thank the aspiring Assemblyman for the gesture and further prayed to God to make his dream a reality come December 17, 2019.