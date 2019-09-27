Asante Presbytery Presbyters’ holds 42nd Annual Delegates Conference.

Report By Kenneth Nsiah Yeboah, Kumasi

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Asante Presbytery Presbyters’, has held its 42nd Annual Delegates Conference at Christian village Centre, near St. Hubert Senior High School (SHS) under the theme; “Let Christ be formed in you, the Presbytery As the salt and light o the world”.

Dr. Antwi Boasiako, the conference President in his address, said Christianity, has evolved out of Judaism and Judaism has become the state religion, culture and custom of Jewish state, since they believed in Yahweh and worship him according to the commandments, Laws and Ordinances as contained in the TOPRAH, the Prophet (prophetic writings) and Psalms, as well as the Oral traditions of the elders.

Speaking on the theme, Dr. Bosiako, explained that Christians are the salt of the earth, but if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again, he asked and added you are the light of the world.

A town built on a hill cannot be hidden, and neither, when people light a lamp and put it under a bowl, instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others that they may see your good deeds and glorify your father in heaven.

According to him, salt referred to as common/Table salt contains two (sodium and chlorine) of the three sodium, potassium and Chlorine) most common elements in all body fluids of all living organisms.

“This means no living organism is able to function without salt, salt gives flavor to food so that it can be enjoyable and salt is also used for the manufacturing of poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Plastics, Paper Pulp, in the petroleum industry, caustic soda for soap and detergent manufacturing, mining, glass and others,” he added.

Dr. Boasiako, also said light is used for analysis of compounds by spectrophotometer, light used for food through photosynthesis, as well as maintenance of temperature light, is a form of energy and sunlight, has huge energy which the temperature in the earth is maintained such that life exists on the earth.

The President noted that, if Christ is formed in the Presbytery, then the Presbytery like salt of stale (tasteless) life of the church.

Since this could be achieved through the provision to all generational groups. Bibles, hymn books and Bible standby materials, must be made available for worship.

The three days conference brought together Asante presbyters; in the municipalities and the district in the Ashanti Region.

The other speaker was Rev. Moses Opoku Agyeman, District Manager, Kumasi.