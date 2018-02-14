Armed robbers gun down man, 40, at Dodowa

A 40-year-old man has been gunned down by armed robbers at Luom Junction along the Somanya to Dodowa Road.

The deceased was shot in the lower abdomen Monday dawn at about 4:30am.

The armed robbers blocked the Somanya-Dodowa highway at Luom junction to rob passengers off their properties and in the process shot the deceased.

Armed Police personnel from Somanya were swiftly dispatched to the scene but the robbers absconded before the police arrived.

One of the Police officers told Starr News that the deceased “was shot in the lower abdomen, he is about 40-years old and the body has been handed over to the Dodowa Police for further investigation as it falls under their jurisdiction.”

The Police reportedly retrieved about Ghc4,850 from the deceased.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to Starr News declined to give further details stating that the case is currently under the jurisdiction of Dodowa Police.

