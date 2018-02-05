A/Region: 4 arrested over violent Ahwiaa clashes

Four people have been arrested following violent clashes at Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region on Saturday.

The fierce battle between two youth groups resulted in the destruction of several properties including vehicles in the area.

A joint police and military team deployed to restore calm in the area, arrested four persons who were in possession of weapons.

Two of the suspects were in possession of locally manufactured pistols while the two others had machetes

Addressing journalists after meeting with chiefs from both sides of the community, The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Fred Anim said the police will find a lasting solution to the long-standing feud between the two factions.

While noting that there are anticipated casualties from the clashes, he said the police is still assessing the situation.

Calm has since returned to the area however that the Ashanti Regional Command has adviced the Regional Security Council to consider imposing a curfew on the community if the disturbances continue.

Roadblocks which were mounted by police and the military have now been removed.