Are you putting money in the pocket of SARATU ATTA at the CIP TERMINAL, Mr President? 

State Capture continues

I am a Citizen.

I rise to ask my respected Retired and Tired President Billy Akufo-Addo whether you are aware that the Minister of Finance has put GHC12.2 billion in the pockets of many Ghanaians through special initiatives.

Respectfully, is it true that you are putting money in the pocket of your Personal Assistant, Lawyer Saratu Atta, through a special initiative at the CIP TERMINAL at KIA Terminal 3?

Some Citizens are wondering when the Minister of Finance will tell Ghanaians in plain language the total amount of money that has been put in the pockets of the 52 family members and friends of my respected Retired and Tired President Billy Akufo-Addo who are on government pay roll.

Whilst pondering over the reported issue of state capture by family, friends and appointees of President Akufo-Addo,

suddenly, and surprisingly, questions popped up from Jubilee House (JH) sources about the interests of Saratu Atta, Nana Asante Bediatuo and Femi in the running for profit of the lounge at the CIP TERMINAL.

JH deep throats said that your Personal Assistant, Saratu Atta and Asante Bediatuo (represented by Femi) run the exquisite lounge at the CIP Terminal.

Quizzed who Femi is, the JH sources pointed to a lady recently pictured with Asante Bediatuo on a yatcht in France. And that Femi is the sister of a lady related to the UN’s Sahel and West Africa Top Diplomat, Mohammed Ibn Chambas.

Your Excellency, what is it about your Executive Secretary Bediatuo that there are daily leaks of sensitive information from his sphere of influence?

Nana Asante Bediatuo is supposed to be a respected traditional ruler with 948 towns and villages under him in Akyem Abuakwa. So, why this naked hatred for him in government circles?

Globally, most VVIP lounges are commercialized. At airports in Togo, Nigeria (Abuja), UK (Heathrow) US (JFK), etc., examples abound of commercially run VVIP lounges.

It is in Ghana that the elite feel so big and wish to use VIP lounges for free at KIA and at the domestic terminals in Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi, Tamale and Wa.

In terms of government policy, it is appropriate to expect an implementation of a commercially run VVIP lounge at KIA Terminal 3.

Launched some few weeks ago, the CIP Terminal lounge provides full commercial “Meet, Assist and Fast Track Services”

at these rates:

(1). USD 5000.O0 per person per annum.

(2). USD 25,000.00 for Corporate Executives (up to 6 members) per annum.

(3). USD 800 dollars per person for a one-time service (in and out trips).

(4). USD 25,000 for a Family package (up to 5 members).

(5). USD 50,000 per annum for users of Special Flights (private jets).

Respectfully, what is Le Consierge Club, Your Excellency?

Some of the employees into whose pockets money is being put at the CIP TERMINAL LOUNGE include:

(1). Adjei Boye-Bekoe (0552115555)

(2).Joseph Otobah Jnr (0247898457).

(3). The ever smiling, sweet and lovely Barbara Akrofi (0248380125)

Your Excellency, is it true that Saratu Atta and Femi (on behalf of Nana Asante Bediatuo) are running the CIP TERMINAL lounge for profit?

Is it true that in rewarding your close aides with big juicy meat for their loyalty and dedication to your cause, you left Lawyer Saratu Atta unattended to like the forsaken wife of a wicked polygamist?

Is it true that belatedly you are rewarding SARATU ATTA with the commercial running of the lounge of the CIP TERMINAL at KIA Terminal 3?

Is it true Saratu Atta is in league with Bediatuo’s Femi to secure their End of Service Benefits at the CIP Terminal?

Is it true that you have directed Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, to close down the main KIA VIP lounge so that there will be high patronage of the CIP Terminal lounge?

Your Excellency, Robert F. Kennedy famously said,

Every time we turn our heads the other way when we see the law flouted, when we tolerate what we know to be wrong, when we close our eyes and ears to the corrupt because we are too busy or too frightened, when we fail to speak up and speak out, we strike a blow against freedom, decency and justice.

Your Excellency, Truth is so stubborn it does not give up until it triumphs.

I Shall Retunr (sic).

Owula Mangortey

NDC Branch Secretary

Full Gospel Church Branch

Odumase-Dodowa

Shai-Osudoku Constituency