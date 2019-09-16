Are Ghanaians Aware Of The Treaties Our Goverments Sign?

From time, signing or subscribing to treaties, has been the centre piece of the Ghana’s foreign policy.

What this means is that, in the formulation of her foreign relations’ policies and their implementation, they are as defined by what concerns Africa as a continent emerging from the throes of colonialism and neo-colonialism.

Ghana has become the pacesetter, since independence in always rushing, in some instances to sign agreements that have far reaching consequences on its citizens.

Every nation enters a relationship with another country for the single purpose of enhancing her own interest which may also include tying the recipient country to her apron strings often without apologies. Anything to the contrary is diplomatese with no substance.

With what is going on in South Africa, it has become obvious to any discerning mind that Ghana, has to rethink its foreign policy.

A month ago, Ghanaian traders in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, were up in arms against their Nigerian counterpart, accusing them of engaging in retail trade, which is reserved for the citizens.

Ghana, has also signed an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol, which allows for the movement of goods and services, as well as ECOWAS citizens engaging in retail trade in sisters countries.

Our leaders in signing these treaties forget to educate the citizens not only about its implications, but the benefit the citizenry stand to gain.

Ghana is a signatory to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). AfCFTA is a trade agreement which is in force between 27 African Union member states. It was signed in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 21, 2018. As of July 2019, 54 states have signed the agreement.

Ghana has been chosen by the Executive Council of the African Union to host the secretariat. This is good news, but how many Ghanaians are aware of this free trade agreement and what is our government doing to ensure that, the country does not become a centre of commerce, where other countries will take advantage of.

This newspaper, is of the opinion that, the government can go beyond hosting the secretariat by identifying Ghanaian businesses that must be supported to take advantage of the market AfCFTA provides.

According to the African Union (AU), the treaty will result in a unified market of over 1. 2 billion people with a combined gross product of over US$3trillion, making it the largest free trade area in the world.

Government can identify about 100 people, who should be supported in the area of agribusiness, finance, information technology, manufacturing, pharmaceutical etc.