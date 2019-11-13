AR Metallizing Announces Acquisition Of Eurofoil Paper Coating GmbH

Global leading metallized paper manufacturer AR Metallizing announces today that it has secured a deal to acquire Eurofoil Paper Coating GmbH (hereinafter: Eurofoil) in Berlin. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval of the German Cartel authorities.

Eurofoil is a leading European manufacturer of laminated and metallized inner liners. In the past 60 years they have built a comprehensive portfolio of inner liners encompassing laminated, metallized and pure slitted and coated paper products.

The plant is well-equipped and enjoys a strong asset base with highly automated equipment, including water-based lacquering and metallizing lines, which are among some of the fastest in the world. The plant enjoys all the key certifications to serve its customers efficiently.

Extending AR Metallizing’s global reach with a factory in Berlin will complement the company’s existing plants in Belgium, Italy, North America and Brazil. Eurofoil will eventually be rebranded to AR Metallizing. Staff will be fully integrated into the company, taking AR Metallizing’s global headcount to approximately 700.

‘The acquisition of Eurofoil is the ideal next step in AR Metallizing’s growth strategy, allowing the team to increase production capacity and better serve our growing customer base,’ says Dr. Bart Devos, AR Metallizing’s CEO. ‘This newest acquisition also gives us the opportunity to continue the expansion of our innovative product portfolio and increase our R&D facilities. Incorporating Eurofoil will allow us to work towards our goal of positioning AR Metallizing as a leading provider of choice for multinational firms looking to use eco-friendly, paperbased packaging and labelling materials. Through the acquisition, AR Metallizing will also be further developing and serving our customers with an increased number of products for direct food contact,’ adds Bart.

‘Nissha continues to encourage the growth of our subsidiary, AR Metallizing. The acquisition of Eurofoil marks a new chapter for AR Metallizing, and they can count on Nissha’s ongoing support as they look to extend the portfolio of products available under the AR Metallizing brand, most notably sustainable paper based materials’, says Junya Suzuki, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Nissha.

‘We’re delighted that AR Metallizing will acquire our Berlin facilities,’ says Managing Director Michael Koblitz of Eurofoil. ‘Particularly, we are looking forward to being part of a global company that’s reputed in the industry for its product quality and customer care – qualities that very much match Eurofoil’s company spirit,’ continues Michael.