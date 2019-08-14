Appianyinyasehene inaugurates head teachers office at Boamadumase.

By Kenneth Nsiah Yeboah, Boadmadumase

The Appianyinasehene of Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II, has inaugurated the Boamadumase Methodist Primary School’s headmaster’s office in the New Koforidua Circuit in the Ejisu Juaben Municipality.

The Office was the chief’s gift to the community and support for basic education in the municipality.

The Chief also presented special award, boxes of exercise books, boxes of soft drinks and other items to outstanding pupils.

He also made a presentation of assorted items that included cash to the headteacher and his staff.

“We have been supporting the Juaben traditional Council for many years, and this forms part of my annual books donation to Junior High School (JHS), first year students in the Juaben traditional Council”, Nana Kwanin noted at the ceremony to inaugurated the head teacher’s office.

According to him, it was his contribution to the promotion of education in the area and the country, and dedicated the facility to the glory of God.

Mr Stephen Dokpor, the head teacher of the school, commended Appianyinasehene for the gesture and promised that the facility would be maintained to serve the purpose for which it was constructed.

Nana Kwado II, a business mongul, has carved a niche for himself for his philanthropic work in the community and its environs.