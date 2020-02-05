Apostle Eric Nyamekye Has Hit The Nail Right On The Head

Apparently disturbed by the high level of corruption in the country, The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has said what we all know but dread to voice it out.

Speaking at the Bantama Central Assembly church auditorium during a fundraising event towards the construction of a National Cathedral in Accra, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said “Our dear nation is full of many churches, yet, corruption has filled the land. This means the Church in this generation is not salty enough to cure the corruption of the land. The church was established to bring a solution to the corruption and not to partake of it”.

Corruption since 1992, when we ushered in the Fourth Republican dispensation, seems to be getting worse at every election cycle, when a new party, has formed the government.

Efforts, have been made in the past and continue to be made, including the setting up of the Office of Special Prosecutor.

Expectedly, the situation, on a weekly basis has shown that, despite the confidence reposed in the OSP, as well as the appointment of Martin Amidu, we are still not out of the woods.

As a religious country, with Churches and Mosques scattered across the country, it is surprising to any visitor to this country that, corruption, should be so endemic.

It is becoming obvious that such a perception, to wit, that a religious country, should not be swallowed by corruption, is turning out to be a lie.

The irony of the sad spectacle is that, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, made this statement during a fundraising event towards the construction of a National Cathedral.

As a newspaper, we understand the pains of the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, who feels the years he has spent preaching and helping to shape the society, has not made any impact in the way the people live their lives.

Every Sunday and Friday, when we congregate in the Church or Mosque, we are reminded of God’s abhorrence towards taking what does not belong to you and yet the closer we get to God, the far away we are from his Word.

We call on the Men of God, to limit the teaching on wealth and rather teach morality, as morals in this country is at its lowest at the moment.