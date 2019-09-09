Any Transport Fares Increment Will Be Ill-Timed

Speculations are rife regarding a possible increase in transportation fares, especially by members of The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

This became heightened after prices of petroleum products went up on Monday after the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) directed the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to start applying the revised Energy Sector Levies.

In an interview with Citi News, Chairman of GPRTU, Kwame Kuma, noted that the new transport fares will soon be made public.

We have already met with the Transport Minister about the increment. We visited the Minister but he was not available but if he comes we are going to meet and make sure that the new prices are released…There will definitely be an increment,” he said.

Bearing in mind the economic reality on ground, to ask ordinary Ghanaians to pay more for transport fare, would be gagging the people who have already been overly stretched by the reason of the constraint in economic activities that have translated to little or no resources to lots of them.

To allow this hike, would be yet another untoward distress meted out to Ghanaians, which appears rather punitive in nature, and most uncalled for.

In retrospect, sometime in April this year, Transport fares were increased by the GPRTU by 15 percent.

We hope that President Akufo-Addo and his administration, will not listen to the suggestion by the GPRTU to increase again, when the ripple effects of the last increment have not quite settled as commuters are struggling to cope with that. These include the increase in prices of almost all consumables across all sectors of the economy.

The government only last week announced an increment in the minimum wage by 12percent and is expected to take effect next year.

In our opinion, any suggestion towards an increase of transport fares, smack of insensitivity giving the fact that, schools have just reopened and parents, as well as guardians, are doing everything possible to ensure that their wards leave for school.