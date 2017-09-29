Another Family Member Joins Dinner Table

Eno Ofori-Atta Made Deputy SIC Boss

President Nana Akufo-Addo, has appointed another cousin into his government, increasing the number of family members and friends on the payroll of the state.

Ms. Eno Ofori-Atta, has been made the acting Deputy Managing Director of SIC Financial Services Limited (SIC-FSL).

She will serve in an acting capacity, until a substantive Deputy Managing Director is appointed by the Board of Directors of the company that is a leading investment banking firm and a subsidiary of State Insurance Company Limited.

Family members and friends of the president are serving as ministers of state, head of the judiciary, heads of agencies, a development authority, boards, including Bank of Ghana, presidential staffers among other state institutions.

One of the president’s daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo ,is a Director at Creative Arts Council.

In the case of Ms. Eno Ofori-Atta, a letter addressed to the Company Secretary of SIC-FSL dated August 16, 2017, and signed by her cousin the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, asked management to “give her the necessary assistance” she would require.

Ms. Ofori-Atta, holds a BA in law and sociology from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and MBA in Management from the same institution.

She has listed on her Linkedin account as the Chief Executive of Payflex Micro finance company, a subsidiary of Affinity Finance Africa, and head of Credit at the Women’s World Banking.

Founded in June 2005, SIC-FSL, is specialized in an array of investment management services such as stock brokerage, portfolio & pension management, as well as corporate finance & advisory services.

It is licensed as an Investment Advisor and a Broker-Dealer by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

