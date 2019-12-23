Another accident at Asitey spot renders several injured

Another accident has been recorded at the Asitey curve, the very spot which claimed the lives of seven members of a Catholic church at Akosombo in the Eastern Region in June 2019.

The latest accident involving a Toyota bus with registration number GR 9332 Z reportedly occurred late Friday afternoon, December 20, 2019.

This accident comes six months after the bus on which the parishioners were travelling plunged into the same ditch, with dramatic pictures showing how the bus flipped and landed on its roof in the latest crash.

There were no casualties in the accident, eyewitnesses who were at the scene said Friday.

News gathered indicates that the Ho-bound bus with 15 persons on board, was travelling from Kumasi when the accident happened.

Narrating the circumstances leading to the accident, one of the injured passengers, 47-year-old George Kojo Aboagye said the engine of the Toyota bus ‘went off’ upon reaching the top of the Asitey Mountain and efforts by the driver to control the bus failed as it veered off the road and landed in the ditch.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash including the police who confirmed that severe and minor injuries were sustained in the crash, however, they are unable to provide any more information.

Even though no deaths were recorded, a follow up to two hospitals in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality confirmed that serious injuries were sustained by passengers.

While 11 casualties including students are receiving treatment at the St. Martins De Porres Hospital at Agomanya, four others are currently receiving treatment at the emergency unit of the Atua Government Hospital.

Personnel of the Odumase Police Command who led rescue efforts at the scene are doing everything possible to establish contact with relatives of the victims.

The accidents have been linked to the sharp curve and poor engineering works, lack of adequate warning and adequate precautionary measures, which residents and motorists have branded a death trap.

The deep ditch in the middle of the sharp curve has reportedly caused the tragic deaths of tens of passengers on the stretch.

Distraught residents say despite the numerous accidents and their several complaints about the dangerous nature of the road, nothing much has been done to improve it.

When they tried finding that out, no one said anything to them, they said, with many asking if sudden attention would be given to the dreaded curve only after a politician or celebrity had perished.

“Many accidents take place here but [there is no attention] because it is not a politician,” one infuriated resident complained bitterly, adding the appropriate authorities must liaise with each other to fix the problem.

The enclave which is riddled with several sharp curves has recorded several accidents over the years as many continue to perish.

Source: Michael Oberteye