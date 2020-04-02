Animal Farm Playing Out In The Face Of COVID-19

As the temporal restrictions anxiety continues to hit home, the government has pulled another surprise out of its rabbit hat.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the minister of health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, said the government and the central bank of Ghana have reached an agreement to treat staff of the bank and Very Important Person (VIPs) who test positive for covid-19 at the Bank of Ghana hospital.

According to him, “A lot of people have been blaming government as to why the Bank of Ghana Hospital is not being used for coronavirus treatment despite the facility being well equipped to treat coronavirus. Let me say that, the Bank of Ghana health facility is not under the entire control of the government. We had to go into an agreement with them and the bank has agreed in addition to their own staff to have VIP people at their facility.”

Before the announcement there were swirls of speculations and rumours about the possibility of some government officials who have been infected by the novel coronavirus. The government, has kept a tight lid on who they are, disregarding the fact that, a lot of people might have come in contact with them.

As the coronavirus pandemic trudges around the globe, leaders of advanced countries and even some of our neighbours, have been opened with the citizens by telling them, who in government has been infected with the Covid-19, but not in Ghana, because, here some people are more important than others.

At the risk of being accused of gloating, over the predicament of the so-called VIPs, we pose these questions on behalf of Ghanaians: who makes up the VIP list and since they are more important than the rest of us, at least we deserve to know their names?

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and many other leaders across the globe, who have tested positive to the pandemic, are not being treated in a specialized hospital or facility.

A facility which the government has refused to open since 2017, because it was built under the previous administration of John Dramani Mahama, is now the saving grace for the same people, who said the hospital was not ready to be open, how convenient.

While we commend the government for rising to the occasion in taking bold and decisive decisions to protect the citizens, we make bold to state that, although the Bank of Ghana hospital is a private facility, the bank is for Ghanaians and so every citizen regardless of class and status, has every right to be attended to by the facility.

This is not a good time to discriminate against the ordinary Ghanaian, every decision must be made with human right principles.