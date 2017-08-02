AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi MD’s Name Used By Fake Recruiters

AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited, wishes to inform the general public that it has come to its notice that some parties and/or individuals, unrelated to the Company, have been using the name of the Managing Director of AGA Obuasi Mine, Mr. Eric Asubonteng, to extort huge sums of money from the unsuspecting public, under the pretext of securing jobs for them at the company.

This year alone, AGA, has put out three announcements regarding the activities of fraudsters who have been posting online job vacancies in the name of the Company and its subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited.

These individuals and/or companies write to unsuspecting job seekers either on a fraudulently designed AngloGold Ashanti letterhead or the letterhead of an alleged South African mining and Construction company known as Belko-SA Mining & Construction Company, which claims to have branches in Tarkwa, Obuasi and South Africa.

These job vacancies are false and those involved have not been contracted to recruit on behalf of the Company or its subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Limited.

All job opportunities in the Company and its subsidiaries are published on the Careers Page of the Company’s official website www.anglogoldashanti.com or our official email address through which the public can channel their recruitment enquiries agagrecruitment@AngloGoldAshanti.com

The general public is strongly advised not to respond to such vacancy advertisements. Members of the public who wish to work with the company are encouraged to contact telephone numbers +233302743400-1 to verify the genuineness of any job vacancy advertisement.

Please take further note that AngloGold Ashanti will never request payment of any fees as part of its recruitment process. If any member of the public has fallen victim to this scam, please report to the Police. The Company has reported this to the appropriate authorities and is working with them to bring the perpetrators to book.