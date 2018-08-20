AngloGold Ashanti (GH) Malaria Control Limited (AGAMal) sprays prisons countrywide

The AngloGold Ashanti (GH) Malaria Control Programme (AGAMal) is undertaking a 10 day Indoor Residual Spraying of all the prisons in the country as part of efforts to rid the facilities of mosquitoes and reduce the incidence of malaria among prison inmates and staff.

AGAMal in partnership with National Malaria Control Program (NMCP), Ghana Health Service (GHS), and Ghana Prison Service and backed by the Government of Ghana with support from

The Global Fund, Unitaid through Ngen IRS and AngloGold Ashanti has been given the mandate to spray all prisons in Ghana as well as prison staff quarters. The team will be working in 43 prison sites and staff quarters in all 10 regions of the country as well as the Prison’s Training School and Headquarters. In all, it is estimated that 13,707 structures will be sprayed with 2,742 units of SumiShield 50 WG insecticides.

Prison inmates form part of the vulnerable groups in the country who are exposed to all forms of insects including mosquitoes, cockroaches and bed bugs. This intervention is therefore expected to improve the health of prisoners by getting rid of these and many other insects in the prisons.

The ten-day exercise, which spans from 13th to 22nd August 2018, is being carried out concurrently in the regions by Regional teams. In all 103 workers will be distributed in the various regions based on the number of estimated structures, comprising nine Supervisors, 77 Spray Operators and 17 Drivers.

The Programs Director of AGAMAL, Mr Samuel Asiedu, noted that the exercise was in line with AGAMal’s focus of eliminating malaria especially among vulnerable sub-populations in society.

“We are delighted that we have this opportunity to extend our expertise to our brothers and sisters at the prisons as well as the hardworking prison staff who are continuously exposed to the menace of female anopheles mosquitoes”, he said.

He stressed that the success of the AGAMal model is based on its emphasis on partnership, which it has struck with such stakeholders as government, health institutions, communities and donor partners among others.

The Program Manager of the NMCP, Dr. Keziah Malm expressed gratitude to the Global Fund for their continuous efforts in helping Ghana tackle its malaria challenges.

She said the NMCP was particularly happy that this intervention was targeted at a key vulnerable segment of society, saying she had confidence in the expertise of AGAMal to carry out the assignment.

The Global Fund believes in partnerships and continues to work with government and private sector partners like AGAMal to address the malaria scourge in the country.

About AGAMal

AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Malaria Control Program (AGAMal) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization established by AngloGold Ashanti Ghana (AGAG) to combat the menace of malaria that was affecting AGA productivity, community health and family wellbeing.

After a successful implementation with over 75% reduction in reported malaria cases during the initial two years of implementation, AGAMal was registered as an independent business unit with the capacity to receive external funding from the Global Fund.

Currently, AGAMal in partnership with the Ghana Health Service, National Malaria Control and with support from AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), Global Fund and the UNITAID is implementing Indoor Residual spraying (IRS) program in the Obuasi Municipality, the entire Upper West region and three districts in the Upper East region namely the Kassena Nankana West, Builsa North and South.