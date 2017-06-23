Anglogold Ashanti Cautions Public Against Fake Recruitment

AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited (the “Company”) wishes to inform the general public that it has come to its notice that some parties and/or individuals, unrelated to the Company, have been posting online job vacancies in the name of the Company and its subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited.

These individuals and/or companies write to unsuspecting job seekers either on a fraudulently designed AngloGold Ashanti letterhead or the letterhead of an alleged South African mining and Construction company known as Belko-SA Mining & Construction Company, which claims to have branches in Tarkwa, Obuasi and South Africa.

These job vacancies are false and those involved have not been contracted to recruit on behalf of the Company or its subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Limited. All job opportunities in the Company and its subsidiaries are published on the Careers Page of the Company’s official website www.anglogoldashanti.com

The general public is strongly advised not to respond to such vacancy advertisements. Persons may contact telephone numbers +233302743400-1 to verify the genuineness of any job vacancy advertisement.

Please take further note that AngloGold Ashanti will never request payment of any fees as part of its recruitment process. If any member of the public has fallen victim to this scam, please report to the Police. The Company has reported this to the appropriate authorities and are working with them to bring the perpetrators to book.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company and the world’s third largest gold producer. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti has 20 operations on four continents and one of the gold industry’s most successful exploration teams which work across both the established and new gold producing regions of the world. This includes land positions in Colombia, Guinea and Australia, among others.

The primary listing of the company’s ordinary shares is on the JSE Limited (JSE). Its ordinary shares are also listed on stock exchanges in London and Ghana, as well as being quoted in New York in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs), in Australia, in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) and in Ghana, in the form of Ghanaian Depositary Shares (GhDSs).