Anas not a true Muslim; he destroyed ‘fellow Muslim’ Nyantakyi – Irbard Ibrahim

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Irbard Security Consult and spokesperson for former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi, Irbard Ibrahim has said no true Muslim should to do to his fellow Muslim what Anas did to Alhaji Kwesi Nyantakyi, his Muslim brother.

Mr Irbard, who has lately mounted a spirited campaign to repair the damage to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s reputation asked Anas Aremeyaw Anas to state his motives for destroying a statesman like Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He revealed that like Anas, Kwesi Nyantakyi is a Muslim asking “why would a Muslim be doing this to a fellow Muslim? Hmmmm”.

He maintains Anas staged the video, expressing surprise that after all the damage Anas has done, he is bent on doing more to hurt Kwesi Nyantakyi. According to him, Kwesi Nyantakyi is a man who I down but Anas is still on inciting the public against him.

“What at all is this? People stage a recording session with an unsuspecting Honourable and respected statesman, show the footage to the world causing serious damage to the man’s career and image. What again do they want from a man who is already down by continuously inciting the public against him?” he wrote.

“The burden of proof lies on the accuser. What has the general public got to do with this. I don’t think anyone needs public sympathy or an online petition if they have a strong case”.

Source: Mynewsgh.com