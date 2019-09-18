American Citizen To Petition U.S Government Over Shooting Of Palace 

By Patrick Biddah

A development queenmother of Oblieman near Sapeiman in the Ga West municipality, Naa Adarku Mansah 1, has threatened to petition the American government over a shooting incident at her Palace, if the Police, fails to do a professional investigation to bring the culprits to book.

known in Private life as Graciela Marie Blackstone, the development queenmother, who is an American citizen, further called on the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Patrick Boanuh, to keep an eye on the Amasaman police officers, who are undertaking investigations into the matter, in order to serve justice and not to be influenced by suspected persons, who were seen shooting at the palace in broad daylight.

She said, the American government, would be willing to protect its nationals, but the responsibility first lies with the Police to protect life and properties of individuals on Ghanaian soil.

The queenmother‘s intention, follows what is seen as an attempt by the Police to skew investigation of the shooting incident against the victims.

In a press release, which is dated September 16, 2019 and copied to The Herald ,she said the she expects nothing, but bringing the culprits to book.

“Let me make it clear to the attackers that no one is bigger than the laws of the country, if you think you have the backing of the police to manipulate the justice system then it is a joke this time round”, she stressed.

The Oblieman community, has suffered a Chieftaincy dispute with an adjoining community for some time now.

The dispute was settled some few years ago when the current Chief of the area, Nii Ayittey Anumle Oyanka I, and the queenmother, won a court case over 400 acres of land, but the court victory rather deepened the rivalry with the adjoining Community.

Things, however, degenerated when the Palace came under gunshots attack, prior to the celebration of the annual Homowo festival this month.

The decision to petition the American government according to the queenmother, is to expose any unforeseen hand that is manipulating the course of investigation

For example, the press release among others, point to asummon on the Chief and people of Oblieman on a Saturday, restraining the not to mark their Homowo in early this month

All these while, a man known to the community as Adamu Abdul Hamid, otherwise known as ‘Staff, is alleged to have led a team of hoodlums to attack the Palace.

He is said to be a man, who enjoys Police support and protection. The release accused him of being the brain behind the police serving a writ of summon on a Saturday, which is a non-working day, asking the Chief and the queenmother to stop plans to celebrate their annual Homowo.

For the queenmother, anyone who shoots at an innocent Ghanaian or the American Queen Mother’s Palace , had shot at America.

“I am very sad about the incidence that occurred at my palace where some unscrupulous individuals been sponsored to attack my chief and his elders in their own Palace and instead of the police to savage the situation and protect the young King who is keen on bringing many developments to the entire Ga state , the police rather circumvented, orchestrated the whole case and turned the victim into suspect in the case”, she noted.

She vowed to follow the matter to its logical conclusion, till the perpetrators are brought to face the full force of the law