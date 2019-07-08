Amend one- village- one dam to one -village one- pond-MP

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region has asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to amend the title of one of its flagship programmes ‘One- Village One- Dam (1V1D) to One –Village One-Pond.

According to the MP who is also a ranking member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, the programme has failed to live up to the expectations of the people particularly in the three northern regions.

Mr Samuel Okudjeto-Ablakwa made this comment speaking on News File programme hosted by Samson Ladi Ayenini on Accra-based Joy FM.

He stressed that the projects being constructed in the various areas up north are nowhere near dams but ponds.

This must be made clear to the Ministry of Special Initiatives and Development that the ongoing projects are not dams but ponds he noted.

It is in view of this, he asked the sector Ministry to change the name of the project from One –Village One-Dam to One –Village One-Pond to fully represent what is on the ground.

He said it came as no surprise to the NDC when the chiefs from the three northern regions complaint about the current state of the projects to the President during a meeting at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He further asked the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make the findings of his investigations into the activities of the contractors working on the projects known to the general public.

He said the much-touted projects of dams have been turned into ponds which are now killing innocent children in the north.

It is against this backdrop that politicians in the country going forward must be made to cost all their promises and how they intend to roll them out.

We must not allow politicians to have a shopping list of promises during elections he said.

He reminded the president of his promised One –Village One – Dam but none ongoing in the Volta Region which also villages that require dams.

